Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Grows By 8.4%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,460,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 27,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE FCX traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.49. 17,759,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,246,801. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,184 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,970,275 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $165,680,000 after buying an additional 260,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,550,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $648,937,000 after buying an additional 301,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 445,783 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

