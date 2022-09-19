Short Interest in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Drops By 15.4%

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,428,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GAQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 2,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,477. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

