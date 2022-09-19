Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Expands By 14.7%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 422,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,840.0 days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of GNNSF stock opened at 2.57 on Monday. Genscript Biotech has a one year low of 2.33 and a one year high of 5.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is 3.26.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile
