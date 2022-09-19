Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Expands By 14.7%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 422,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,840.0 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of GNNSF stock opened at 2.57 on Monday. Genscript Biotech has a one year low of 2.33 and a one year high of 5.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is 3.26.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.