Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Declines By 14.9%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 893,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $85.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

