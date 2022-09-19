Short Interest in Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Rises By 25.0%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLFDY shares. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS HLFDY opened at $3.40 on Monday. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Halfords Group Increases Dividend

About Halfords Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1268 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.