Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Increases By 21.4%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,897. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDELY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HeidelbergCement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale cut HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

