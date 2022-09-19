Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Declines By 15.3%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 961,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,269. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

