Short Interest in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Rises By 20.3%

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Horizon Global Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE HZN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,845. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $44.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $65,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Global in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horizon Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.