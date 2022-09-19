Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Declines By 16.3%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

IFS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.36). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.