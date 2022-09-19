Short Interest in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Increases By 14.6%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $26,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. 319,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,803. The company has a market cap of $369.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.57. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $19.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

