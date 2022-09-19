Short Interest in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expands By 11.9%

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LL Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LL Flooring

In related news, Director Famous P. Rhodes bought 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LL Flooring by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in LL Flooring by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,380. The stock has a market cap of $214.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LL Flooring will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

