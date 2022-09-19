Short Interest in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expands By 11.9%

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LL Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LL Flooring

In related news, Director Famous P. Rhodes bought 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

LL Flooring Trading Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LL Flooring by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in LL Flooring by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,380. The stock has a market cap of $214.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LL Flooring will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LL Flooring

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.