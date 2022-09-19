Short Interest in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Increases By 25.6%

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $190.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.