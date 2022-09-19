Short Interest in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Rises By 11.4%

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Murphy USA stock traded up $8.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.20. 10,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.10. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $303.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Murphy USA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,515,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,458,000 after buying an additional 125,270 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

