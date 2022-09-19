Short Interest in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Increases By 21.6%

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.99. 783,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,947. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

