SHPING Hits One Day Trading Volume of $204,364.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. SHPING has a market cap of $14.59 million and $204,364.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

