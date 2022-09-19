Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of SIX2 opened at €96.55 ($98.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. Sixt has a 12-month low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($173.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €117.30.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

