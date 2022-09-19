Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Further Reading

