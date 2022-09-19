Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $233.92. 13,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,995. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

