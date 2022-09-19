Sky Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 52.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

