Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168,790 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 203,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $177.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,754. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.