Sky Investment Group LLC Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 46,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $195.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,114. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.83.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

