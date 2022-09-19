Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.23. 592,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,813,344. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

