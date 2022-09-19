Sky Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.66. 21,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,145. The company has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

