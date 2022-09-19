Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 23,516.9% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 117.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 197,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,393. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

