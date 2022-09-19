Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 715 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.63. 7,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,874. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

