Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.56. The company has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.