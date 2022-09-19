Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.02

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 38092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMFKY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €40.80 ($41.63) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,530.33.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

