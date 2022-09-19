Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.94.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $184.67 on Friday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.98. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.