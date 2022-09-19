Societe Generale Lowers Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) to Sell

Societe Generale cut shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Proximus from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Proximus from €15.50 ($15.82) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. Proximus has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

