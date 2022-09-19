Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Insider Sells 99,150.48 in Stock

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total transaction of 99,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SOND opened at 1.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.65. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.90 and a 52 week high of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOND shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.
