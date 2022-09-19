Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 7,921.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Southern Copper makes up 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,443. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

