SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.1% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after buying an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,144,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

