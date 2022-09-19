SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,404 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD remained flat at $155.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 332,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $154.34 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.