SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,956,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.