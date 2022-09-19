SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,361 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 262,848 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,515,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,891,000 after acquiring an additional 281,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,727. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

