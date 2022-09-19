SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Bought by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 6.70% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $27,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.88. 3,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,835. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $130.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.50.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

