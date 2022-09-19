SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) is Dentgroup LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dentgroup LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,570. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

