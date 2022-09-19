Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $52.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPR. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

NYSE:SPR opened at $25.80 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,047 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $30,323,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $19,757,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

