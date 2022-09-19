Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SRC opened at $42.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 151.79%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

