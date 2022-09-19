Stably USD (USDS) Hits Market Capitalization of $462,835.90

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $462,835.90 and $9,873.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,559.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00058074 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010409 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063155 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.