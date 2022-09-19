Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 48,592 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,152 put options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 121.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 164,147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 126.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

