Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of EQT Put Options (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 21,706 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average volume of 14,138 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 79,398 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $1,202,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. EQT has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. EQT’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

