StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE LGL opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $15.15.
The LGL Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.