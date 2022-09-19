StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Startek from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Startek Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Startek stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.38. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.16.
Startek Company Profile
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
