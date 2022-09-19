StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Startek from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of Startek stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.38. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Startek by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Startek by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Startek by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

