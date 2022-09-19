StockNews.com Lowers Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Sell

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $5.35 on Monday, hitting $6.08. 1,535,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.20) by ($1.20). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 157.22% and a negative net margin of 433.67%. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.