StockNews.com Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 2.6 %

TGS stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

