Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week

Strong (STRONG) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $900,510.23 and approximately $112,201.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be bought for $6.51 or 0.00033745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.com/index.html. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

