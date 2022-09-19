Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 84.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PRI opened at $128.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.90. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

