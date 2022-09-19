Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $328,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW opened at $191.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.29 and its 200 day moving average is $198.31. The company has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.