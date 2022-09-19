Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.